Tajinder Bagga's arrest: Delhi Police file kidnapping case

The Delhi Police have registered a kidnapping case after the arrest of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga by the Punjab Police over his alleged threat to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

The Punjab Police arrested Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from his residence in the national capital on Friday, party leaders said.

The BJP leaders slammed AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of having a "dictatorial mindset" and "misusing" the police force of Punjab which is ruled by his party. The police, however, have so far not given any statement about the arrest.

Haryana | Punjab Police with BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga at Khanpur, Kurukshetra; Haryana Police present at the spot Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police in Delhi pic.twitter.com/AmhydG2tfw — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2022

Bagga has been highly vocal against Kejriwal on social media. He came under fire from the AAP, which is ruling both Delhi and Punjab, for his tweets against the Delhi chief minister over The Kashmir Files movie.

Last month, the Punjab Police booked Bagga on the charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation. The case was registered on a complaint of AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia, a resident of Mohali.

BJP leader from Punjab and the party's national general secretary Tarun Chugh tweeted, "The manner in which Kejriwal is misusing Punjab Police is condemnable. The Punjab Police has arrested Bagga from his home."

"They behaved inhumanly with Bagga and his father. But remember (Arvind) Kejriwal Ji, your such acts cannot scare a true Sikh," he said in the tweet.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Adesh Gupta said a complaint has been lodged at the Janakpuri police station in the national capital over the Punjab police allegedly beating Bagga's father.

"FIR was lodged at Janakpuri police station over the Punjab Police beating Tajinder Bagga's father. Sending 50-60 Punjab Police personnel to the house of the young BJP leader, forcibly lifting him up and getting his elderly father beaten up is proof of the dictatorial mindset of Arvind Kejriwal," he tweeted in Hindi.