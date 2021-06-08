Take action against NGOs, individuals collecting funds for those orphaned due to Covid-19: Supreme Court to states, UTs

'Take action against NGOs collecting funds for orphans'

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed state governments and Union Territories to prevent and take action against NGOs/individuals from collecting funds in names of children, orphaned due to Covid-19. 

The direction comes a day after the National Commission for Protection of Child's Rights told the Supreme Court that a total of 30,071 children in distress were registered on its portal 'Bal Swaraj' after collecting data from the States and Union Territories.

As many as 3,621 children have been orphaned and 274 have been found abandoned, while 26,176 lost either parent between April 1, 2020, and June 5, 2021, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

