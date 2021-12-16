Take agriculture out of chemistry labs & link it with nature's laboratory: PM Modi

Link agriculture with nature's laboratory: PM Modi

DH Web Desk
  • Dec 16 2021, 14:00 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2021, 14:00 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI file photo

PM Narendra Modi called for 'moving' agriculture out of chemistry labs and to link it with 'nature's laboratory'.

Speaking at the National Summit on Agro & Food Processing, Modi said: "we've to take agriculture out of chemistry labs & link it with nature's laboratory. When I talk about a natural laboratory, it's completely science-based... From seeds to soil, all solutions can be brought in naturally."

"Natural farming will benefit country's 80 per cent small-scale farmers the most. These farmers have less than 2 hectares of land and spend a lot on chemical fertilisers, but using natural fertilisers will benefit them," Modi said.

"We have to also get rid of mistakes in farming techniques. Experts say that burning the farm causes loss of land fertility, but it has become a tradition to burn crop stubble," he added.

