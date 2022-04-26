Take all steps to curb hate speech: SC to Uttarakhand

Take all steps to curb hate speech: Supreme Court's directive to Uttarakhand ahead of religious event

FIRs were earlier registered in connection with the three-day Dharam Sansad that was held in Haridwar last December

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 26 2022, 12:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2022, 12:37 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Uttarakhand chief secretary to place on record that no untoward statement will be made at the 'Dharam Sansad' scheduled in Roorkee.

The event is scheduled for Wednesday.

A three judge bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar took note of the assurance given by the Uttarakhand government that authorities are confident that no untoward statement will be made during the event and all steps as per decisions of this court will be taken.

“We direct the chief secretary of Uttarakhand to place the above position on record and apprise us about the corrective measures,” the bench also comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and C T Ravikumar said.

FIRs were earlier registered in connection with the three-day Dharam Sansad that was held in Haridwar last December where hate speeches were made targeting members of a community.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Supreme Court
Uttarakhand
India News
hate speech

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Ukraine's Lviv, war reaches even children's books

In Ukraine's Lviv, war reaches even children's books

K'taka: Devadasi system morphs to Dasappa to stay alive

K'taka: Devadasi system morphs to Dasappa to stay alive

India bags Guinness record for simultaneous flag waving

India bags Guinness record for simultaneous flag waving

Elon Musk: Tech visionary turns social media king

Elon Musk: Tech visionary turns social media king

 