Take cognisance of NYT report on Pegasus: Editors Guild to Justice Raveendran committee

The Editors Guild of India on Sunday approached the Supreme Court-appointed committee probing the Pegasus scandal, demanding that it should call top government officials as witnesses during its inquiry into the use of the Israeli spyware following new revelations in New York Times, saying the claims in the news report is in stark contrast to the government's stance.

In a letter to Justice (Retd) RV Raveendran who is heading the committee, it said the panel should take cognisance of the "startling claims" in "one of the most respected news organisations in the world".

The Editors Guild wanted the panel to summon the "Government of India, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, as well as the Secretaries of ministries that may have been involved with the claimed purchase of the spyware -- Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Home, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, as well as any other Ministry that your Lordship/the committee deems fit, as witnesses to the inquiry and seek their response on an affidavit”.

Also Read | Pegasus: Adhir submits privilege notice against Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

The NYT report claimed that India purchased the controversial spyware, which was reportedly used to spy on opposition leaders, activists, journalists and those in Constitutional posts among others, and linked the country's change in stance on Palestine and votes in the United Nations that favoured Israel to the purchase from the NSO Group.

The Editors Guild said it noted with "deep concern" the claims made in the report and it was in "contrast to the stance of the Government of India, which has been and continues to be vague and non-committal in its response to these extremely serious allegations that whether they purchased the spyware, and more disturbingly, if it was used against Indian citizens, including journalists and civil society members".

Also Read | Pegasus: Fresh plea in SC calls for FIR against PM Modi

Earlier on 29 November 2021, it had written a detailed letter to the committee with suggestions, amongst others, regarding the procedures for the inquiry to be done by the committee as well as suggestions with respect to witnesses and evidence to be examined by the committee.

"The Guild had also offered assistance in any manner to the Committee...The Guild reiterates its consistent stance that the proceedings of the Committee be kept open to the public at large so that there is complete transparency with respect to the witnesses being called as well as their responses," the Editors Guild said in a statement.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: