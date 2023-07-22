Take Manipur seriously, let there be discussion: Rajnath Singh to Opposition

The government’s defense in parliament on Manipur violence is being mounted by defense minister Rajnath Singh as the opposition insists on a statement by PM Modi. Accusing the opposition of not taking the issues seriously, Singh said the government wants a discussion in Parliament but accused “a few political parties that unnecessarily want to create a situation here so that the discussion on Manipur can't take place.”

“We do want a discussion in Parliament over Manipur. I had said this in the All Party Meeting, but I see that there are a few political parties that unnecessarily want to create a situation here so that the discussion on Manipur can't take place,” Rajnath said.

Lok Sabha was adjourned soon after it began and the House saw continuous uproar over the Manipur matter. Members from the Congress, DMK and Left, raised slogans and told Speaker Om Birla that “Manipur is bleeding”.

In reply, Birla said that sloganeering will not bring any solution to the problem; only dialogues and discussions can solve matters.

“This is not good. Solutions can be found only through discussions,” he said.

Rajya Sabha too witnessed vociferous protests over Manipur as well as inclusion of a Bill to replace the contentious Delhi ordinance, which led to the complete wash out of proceedings for the second consecutive day. Similar scenes were witnessed in the morning and afternoon sessions of Rajya Sabha with the Opposition up in arms demanding that the Prime Minister make a statement ahead of a discussion on Manipur.

I&B minister sought to blame Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the disruptions. “If you look at the pattern in the last few Parliament sessions, the Opposition has, on some excuse or the other, has ensured that no fruitful debates or discussions take place in either Houses. Some people, who are no longer a member of Parliament, are trying to stall parliamentary proceedings. Why is the Opposition running away from a discussion (on Manipur)? Is it because their leader (Rahul Gandhi) is no more a member, or is it because the discussion will unearth the misdeeds of the past governments,” Thakur said.