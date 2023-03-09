Take proactive actions, ensure no load shedding during summer: Centre to power utilities

Anticipating high power demand during the coming summer months, the Centre has directed the power utilities to take steps to meet the electricity demand and not to resort to load shedding.

Union Power Minister R K Singh who chaired a meeting with power, coal and railway ministries officials, asked all stakeholders to keep a watch on the situation and take proactive actions to meet any challenge related to power demand in April and May.

Insisting that the Power Ministry has devised a multi-pronged strategy to ensure adequate availability of power during the upcoming summer months, the government said the power utilities have been directed to undertake maintenance for coal-based power plants well in advance.

Also Read | Need private escoms to introduce competition: Power minister

“Directions have already been issued under section-11 to all imported coal-based plants to run at full capacity from March 16, 2023. Adequate coal stocks would be made available at the coal-based power plants. During the meeting, the Member Railway Board assured availability of enough rakes for transport of coal,” said the statement.

In the meeting, Union Power Minister R K Singh asked the Central Electricity Authority to ensure that a fair and transparent mechanism is devised for allocation of coal to various States/UTs.

As per estimates of the Central Electricity Authority, the peak electricity demand is expected to be 229 GW during April this year. The demand then tapers off as monsoon season picks up from the southern part of the country and covers the whole country over the next 3-4 months, the statement said.

With GDP growing at close to 7 per cent, the power demand has been growing in the country at close to 10 per cent per annum, it added.

As per estimates, energy demand is expected to be 1,42,097 MU during April this year, highest in the year, before reducing to 1.41,464 MU in May and further declining to 1,17,049 MU during November, it said.