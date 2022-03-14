Ensure diversity in judiciary, YSR Cong MP urges govt

Take steps to ensure diversity in judiciary: YSR Congress MP in Rajya Sabha

Recently, Justice Sivakumar, who belongs to Scheduled Castes, was appointed to the Supreme Court after two decades, Pilli said

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 14 2022, 16:54 ist
  • updated: Mar 14 2022, 16:54 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Supreme Court just had five judges from Dalit communities in its history and there is an immediate need to take steps to ensure diversity in the higher judiciary, YSR Congress MP Subhas Chandra Bose Pilli said in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

In his Special Mention in the Upper House, he acknowledged that the Centre was “doing its best” to ensure equitable representation but there is one institution that needs urgent reformation. 

“The higher judiciary's statistics of representation shows an immediate need to take steps in favour of diversity and minority representation,” he said.

Referring to data, he said there have been only five Scheduled Caste judges – Justice K. Ramaswamy, Justice KG Balakrishnan, Justice B. C. Ray, Justice A. Varadarajan, Justice B. R. Gavai – in the Supreme Court since 1950.

Recently, Justice Sivakumar, who belongs to Scheduled Castes, was appointed to the Supreme Court after two decades, he said.

Referring to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes’ 2016 report on ‘Reservation in Judiciary’ states that as of 2011, there were only 24 judges belonging to SC/ST against a total of 850 judges in all the 21 High Courts. Moreover, it said, 14 out of the 21 High Courts did not have a single SC/ST judge. 

“It is my humble request that this issue be immediately corrected via legislation,” Pilli said.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Supreme Court
India News
Rajya Sabha
budget session
Judiciary

Related videos

What's Brewing

Killer pothole claims one more life in Bengaluru

Killer pothole claims one more life in Bengaluru

Earth may have developed in outer solar system: Study

Earth may have developed in outer solar system: Study

IMA's Twitter handle hacked, renamed after Elon Musk

IMA's Twitter handle hacked, renamed after Elon Musk

Capital surprise: View from a hotel

Capital surprise: View from a hotel

In Memoriam: BAFTA pays homage to Lata Mangeshkar

In Memoriam: BAFTA pays homage to Lata Mangeshkar

Deltacron variant rare, similar to Omicron: Experts

Deltacron variant rare, similar to Omicron: Experts

 