Take steps to ensure diversity in judiciary: YSR Congress MP in Rajya Sabha

The Supreme Court just had five judges from Dalit communities in its history and there is an immediate need to take steps to ensure diversity in the higher judiciary, YSR Congress MP Subhas Chandra Bose Pilli said in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

In his Special Mention in the Upper House, he acknowledged that the Centre was “doing its best” to ensure equitable representation but there is one institution that needs urgent reformation.

“The higher judiciary's statistics of representation shows an immediate need to take steps in favour of diversity and minority representation,” he said.

Referring to data, he said there have been only five Scheduled Caste judges – Justice K. Ramaswamy, Justice KG Balakrishnan, Justice B. C. Ray, Justice A. Varadarajan, Justice B. R. Gavai – in the Supreme Court since 1950.

Recently, Justice Sivakumar, who belongs to Scheduled Castes, was appointed to the Supreme Court after two decades, he said.

Referring to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes’ 2016 report on ‘Reservation in Judiciary’ states that as of 2011, there were only 24 judges belonging to SC/ST against a total of 850 judges in all the 21 High Courts. Moreover, it said, 14 out of the 21 High Courts did not have a single SC/ST judge.

“It is my humble request that this issue be immediately corrected via legislation,” Pilli said.

