Take stern action against people behind Jodhpur violence: CM Gehlot to officials

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday described communal tensions in Jodhpur as unfortunate and directed officials to take stern action against those responsible for it.

A criminal, irrespective of his religion, caste or class, must not be spared, the CM told officials addressing a high-level meeting at the Chief Minister's Office here.

The CM said people of all religions have been celebrating all festivals with love and brotherhood in Rajasthan and Jodhpur is known for its social affinity.

"These traditions must continue," the CM said while appealing to the public to maintain peace, according to a statement.

Also Read | Curfew in parts of Jodhpur as tension prevails after communal clashes on Eid

He also asked officials to organise meetings of community liaison groups (CLG) across the state and create an atmosphere of peace among different communities.

Gehlot said anti-social elements must be identified at the police station level and strict action be taken against them.

Legal action should be taken against those spreading misleading messages and rumours on social media, he said.

Communal tensions broke out past midnight in Jodhpur, the CM's hometown, over the issue of putting up Islamic flags on the Jalori Gate circle, which led to stone pelting in which five policemen were injured.

The authorities have suspended mobile internet services and imposed a curfew in 10 police station areas of the city.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: