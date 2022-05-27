‘Tali-Thali in first lockdown was PM’s communication strategy’

A Nation to Protect has been a bestseller since it came out in February 2022 as it accounts the Modi-led government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Its author Priyam Gandhi-Mody was able to pen the book after interacting with senior members of the Prime Minister’s core Covid response team and other senior government officials.

As part of her research for her book, she even sat down with Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself to understand what went through the man’s head while making “crucial decision which saved billions of lives.” Gandhi-Mody, after her book’s publication, has repeatedly stated that India tided through the Covid-19 mess due to the government's meticulous planning, and implementation of several communication strategies.

According to her, one such communication strategy that the Prime Minister had employed to create awareness among masses about Covid-19 was the tali thali—beating on utensils for five minutes—in March 2020. However, she also agreed that it was not understood in the spirit which it was intended.

“The tali-thali became such a big thing. It wasn’t what people really made it out to be. The PM’s team calculated that through national TV and social media channels, 55-60 million people could be reached (if the PM would announce something related to Covid awareness),” Gandhi-Mody said, claiming that it was a call-to-action, where each house would ask why the other was making noise, and thus generating a chain of awareness.

“Tali-thali was a communication strategy,” she asserted.

The book is in the news again as it would be made into a film and web series. The book, which had been received favourably by Modi fans, also has drawn criticism from those who believe that the Covid situation could have been handled better by the Centre.

Gandhi-Mody is aware of this divide. She said that while the contents of the book were ‘bothering’ some sections, others were happy because there was documentation of the behind-the-scenes movements of the highest levels of the government.

She also agreed there were differences in the way certain situations were handled by the government. While the process of manufacturing, acquiring raw materials and availing the dose of vaccination was a success, handling of the migrants, she observed, was quite a difficult task for any government. “Even though we knew that migrants had to stay in urban areas, the psychological impact—they wanted the comfort of their homes in a crisis—was something that was very challenging for the government,” she said.

She also accepted that her book was a response to the critical narrative of the pandemic. “I wrote the book as there was so much criticism—an overblown criticism. It is because of meticulous planning that we are doing better today. Look at the situation in China or in America,” she said in defence of the central government.

Having written three books, Gandhi-Mody said that it was time that somebody deep dived and wrote about the Congress Party. A credible Opposition is important in a democracy, versus a sweep, she said.

According to her, every party thinks it could offer an alternative. Parties trying to congregate as Opposition have very different interests and it was difficult for them to come together, she explained. To become a nationally credible Opposition, such parties must start offering solutions, and “have to present alternative visions for people to vote for you,” she added.