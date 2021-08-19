Taliban stops import, export with India: FIEO DG

After the Taliban took control over Afghanistan entirely, it has now stopped imports and exports with India, according to Dr Ajay Sahai, Director General (DG) of Federation of Indian Export Organisation (FIEO).

In his conversation with ANI, Sahai informed that the Taliban has stopped the cargo movement through the Pakistan transit routes.

"We keep a close watch on developments in Afghanistan. Imports from there come through the transit route of Pakistan. As of now, the Taliban has stopped the movement of cargo to Pakistan, so virtually imports have stopped," he told ANI.

Sahai also mentioned that India has healthy trade relations with Afghanistan. While India exports sugar, pharmaceuticals, apparel, tea, coffee, spices and transmission towers to Afghanistan, India imports dry fruits, gum, and onions from there.

"In fact, we are one of the largest partners of Afghanistan and our exports to Afghanistan are worth around $835 million for 2021. We imported goods worth around $510 Million. But besides the trade, we have a sizable investment in Afghanistan. We have invested around $3 billion in Afghanistan and there are 400-odd projects in Afghanistan some of which are currently going on," Sahai said

He also said that the current situation can increase the price of dry fruits in India as it imports about 85 per cent of its dry fruits from Afghanistan.

While the conflict in Afghanistan seems to be increasing, Sahai is hopeful that Afghanistan will resume its trade relations with India.

"I am pretty sure over a period of time Afghanistan will also realise that economic development is the only way to move forward and they will continue with that kind of trade. I think the new regime will like to have political legitimacy and for that India's role will become important for them also," he said.