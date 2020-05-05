Tami Nadu parties oppose govt decision to re-open liquor shops

Tamil Nadu government’s decision to re-open TASMAC shops that sell liquor has come under all-round criticism with almost all major political parties, including the ruling AIADMK’s allies, condemning the move and terming it as an “insult” to doctors and allied staff who have been working to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Principal Opposition DMK, Congress, Left parties, AMMK and AIADMK allies like the PMK and BJP have asked the state government to review the decision to ensure that progress made in the past few weeks in containing the spread of the virus is not reversed by the move, which they termed as a “recipe for disaster.”

The government on Monday announced that TASMAC shops outside of containment zones would resume functioning from May 7 with reduced timings. The shops remain closed since March 24, when the Tamil Nadu government imposed Section 144 as part of its efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19. On Tuesday, it reversed the decision partly by announcing that shops in Chennai Police limits will not be opened on May 7.

Interestingly, the Tiruppur Exporters’ Association (TEA) also appealed the government not to open TASMAC shops as it would lead to many of their labourers getting back to drinking habit immediately after the factories resume operations on Wednesday.

“We cannot ensure that labourers come to work without consuming alcohol at a time the spread of the virus has not been contained. This will put the manufacturers under more pressure when all of us need to be vigilant,” the TEA said in a letter to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Opposition parties said the opening of TASMAC shops would lead to crowding outside these outlets which could further spread COVID-19. Also, activists felt the move would result in alcoholics spending all the money they have in buying liquor putting their families in peril.

The sharpest criticism came from BJP and PMK, both allies of the AIADMK. While PMK founder S Ramadoss, whose party has been at the forefront of demanding prohibition in the state, called the move as “unfortunate”, BJP state president L Murugan viewed the decision as one that “would insult doctors and other frontline workers” who have been working continuously for the past two months by risking their lives.

“People have been living without liquor for the past 40 days and the government should have utilised this opportunity to make the state liquor-free. Instead of doing that, it is unfortunate that the government is reopening liquor shops even while the lockdown is underway,” Ramadoss said in a statement.

DMK President M K Stalin took a dig at the government saying the people who were expecting some important announcement on COVID-19 prevention, received the news of the opening of TASMAC. “Encouraging people to assemble at one place would only result in an increase in the spread of coronavirus. No government, which is concerned about the lives of its citizens, would announce such a move,” he said.

Though the AIADMK government led by J Jayalalithaa had promised to implement staggered prohibition in the state, nothing much has moved in the direction in the past few years.

TASMAC shops, run by the state government, sell liquor for nearly Rs 90 crore a day generating a revenue of over Rs 30,000 crore to the state exchequer annually.