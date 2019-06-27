Tamil actor moves SC seeking to prove EVM problem

Tamil actor Mansoor Ali Khan has approached the Supreme Court with a direction to the Election Commission to allow him to prove his claim that the Electronic Voting Machines can be tampered with.

Khan, a popular actor playing villain characters in vernacular cinema, contested the Lok Sabha polls from Naam Tamilar Katchi party from Dindigul constituency in Tamil Nadu, and lost.

In his petition, he said EVMs can be tampered with, and sought directions to Election Commission to permit him to demonstrate and prove the possibility of tampering the EVM, with the aid of experts and under the supervision of retired Supreme Court or the High Court Judges.

After several petitions, Khan's plea is yet another attempt to doubt the credibility of the EVMs. Just before Lok Sabha polls, the top court had ordered rising of VVPAT match from one to five polling machines in each Assembly segment, after hearing a plea made by then Congress MP Sushmita Dev.