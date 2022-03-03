Tamil Nadu asks Kerala to restore permission to fell 15 trees near dam

Tamil Nadu on Thursday asked the Kerala Government to restore permission issued for felling of 15 trees on the way to Mullaperiyar Dam maintaining it is essential for carrying out the balance strengthening works as per an order of the Supreme Court.

In a letter to his Kerala counterpart, Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan said that farmers in Madurai, Dindigul, Theni, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts are very sensitive to the availability of water from Mullaperiyar Dam. He said Tamil Nadu is taking utmost care in maintaining the dam well considering the safety and security of the people of both States.

He said that the Water Resources Department and the Forest Department of Kerala are delaying to permit to carry the materials and machinery to the dam site for carrying out routine maintenance works and repair works, which have to be done as per the guidelines of the Central Water Commission.

“I take this opportunity to request you to use your good office to revoke the Order of Government of Kerala, G.O.(Ms) No.23/2021/Forest &Wildlife (C)Department, dated 11.11.2021 at the earliest and restore the permit issued for felling of 15 trees since felling of these trees is essential for carrying out the balance strengthening works as per the Order of the Supreme Court,” he said.

He also alleged that the Forest Department of Kerala is not permitted to convey materials for erecting necessary platforms and pillars for installing the seismograph.

“I, therefore, request your personal intervention on the above matters and to instruct the officers concerned to allow materials to be conveyed through the forest road, Vallakkadavu dam site and to repair the existing forest road and to cut the 15 trees, which is pending for a long period,” Durai Murugan said.

