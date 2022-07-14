M K Stalin, who tested positive for Covid, hospitalised

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin, who tested positive for Covid-19, admitted to hospital

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 14 2022, 12:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2022, 13:07 ist
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. Credit: PTI Photo

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who tested positive for Covid-19 on July 12, has been admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai. 

He had complained of tiredness and fever after he tested positive for the virus. 

More to follow...

M K Stalin
Tamil Nadu
Chennai
Coronavirus

