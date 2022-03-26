Tamil Nadu CM Stalin visits A R Rahman's studio in Dubai

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin visits Rahman's studio in Dubai

  • Mar 26 2022, 16:21 ist
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. Credit: IANS Photo

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who is on a visit to the United Arab Emirates, took time off his hectic schedule to pay a visit to Oscar-winner A R Rahman's studio in Dubai.

Giving details of his visit to Rahman's studio on Instagram, Stalin wrote, "My friend A R Rahman invited me to his studio and showed me his 'Moopilla Thamizh Thaye' album when I had gone to pay a visit to the Dubai Expo 2020. There is no limit to Tamil and music in this world!"

A R Rahman, for his part, said, "M K Stalin avargale, thanks for accepting our invitation to Firdaus studio and honouring us."

Music for 'Moopilla Thamizhe Thaaye' - a Tamil anthem for Tamils and Tamil lovers worldwide has been scored by A R Rahman, while its lyrics have been penned by Thamarai.

The song has been rendered by a host of singers including A R Rahman and his daughter Khatija Rahman.

The video has been directed by Amith Krishnan and has been shot by cinematographers Vijay Karthik Kannan and Bala Subramanyam.

