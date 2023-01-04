TN Congress MLA, son of EVKS Elangovan, passes away

Tamil Nadu Congress MLA, son of EVKS Elangovan, passes away

The legislator is survived by his wife and a daughter

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 04 2023, 16:59 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2023, 16:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Congress MLA from Erode East constituency in Tamil Nadu and son of former Union minister E V K S Elangovan, E Thirumahan Everaa, died on Wednesday following illness, the party said. He was 46.

The MLA is the great-grandson of E V Ramasamy 'Periyar'. The legislator is survived by his wife and a daughter.

TNCC President K S Alagiri condoled his party colleague's death and expressed his sympathies with Elangovan, a former chief of the Congress's state unit.

In a condolence message, Alagiri expressed shock and anguish over Everaa's demise and hailed him as a progressive youngster. Everaa died following illness, he added.

"All of 46, his demise is an irreparable loss to the Congress," Alagiri said.

PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss also condoled Everaa's death.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
Tamil Nadu
PMK
India News

What's Brewing

Rahul's tee becomes popular among Amethi's Cong workers

Rahul's tee becomes popular among Amethi's Cong workers

CES gadgets take aim at snoring, pee and even surgery

CES gadgets take aim at snoring, pee and even surgery

Want to start running barefoot? Here's a quick guide

Want to start running barefoot? Here's a quick guide

Remembering Tunisha Sharma on her birth anniversary

Remembering Tunisha Sharma on her birth anniversary

Not traitors, say Russians fighting by Ukraine's side

Not traitors, say Russians fighting by Ukraine's side

Are black holes time machines? Yes, but there’s a catch

Are black holes time machines? Yes, but there’s a catch

China urges final victory over Covid amid global worry

China urges final victory over Covid amid global worry

Dramatic rise in US kids ingesting marijuana edibles

Dramatic rise in US kids ingesting marijuana edibles

Denmark marks first year with no bank heists

Denmark marks first year with no bank heists

Zampa tries 'Mankading' but is himself stumped

Zampa tries 'Mankading' but is himself stumped

 