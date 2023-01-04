Tamil Nadu Congress MLA, son of EVKS Elangovan, passes away

Congress MLA from Erode East constituency in Tamil Nadu and son of former Union minister E V K S Elangovan, E Thirumahan Everaa, died on Wednesday following illness, the party said. He was 46.
The MLA is the great-grandson of E V Ramasamy 'Periyar'. The legislator is survived by his wife and a daughter.
TNCC President K S Alagiri condoled his party colleague's death and expressed his sympathies with Elangovan, a former chief of the Congress's state unit.
In a condolence message, Alagiri expressed shock and anguish over Everaa's demise and hailed him as a progressive youngster. Everaa died following illness, he added.
"All of 46, his demise is an irreparable loss to the Congress," Alagiri said.
PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss also condoled Everaa's death.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Rahul's tee becomes popular among Amethi's Cong workers
CES gadgets take aim at snoring, pee and even surgery
Want to start running barefoot? Here's a quick guide
Remembering Tunisha Sharma on her birth anniversary
Not traitors, say Russians fighting by Ukraine's side
Are black holes time machines? Yes, but there’s a catch
China urges final victory over Covid amid global worry
Dramatic rise in US kids ingesting marijuana edibles
Denmark marks first year with no bank heists
Zampa tries 'Mankading' but is himself stumped