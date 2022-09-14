Tamil Nadu cops to enable support persons for abused children

Tamil Nadu will soon assign a support person to victims of child abuse in the state.

Suitable persons will be assigned to the children through child welfare committees in the concerned districts to support and assist abused children during investigation and trial.

The state police, in four southern districts, have embarked on a mission to support sexual abuse victims, including women and children. Police in Tirunelvelli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, and Kanniyakumari districts have started intimating sexual abuse victims the position of their cases through SMS messages and Whatsapp messages.

Inspector General of Police, South Zone, Asra Garg told mediapersons that the project which is functioning in the four Southern Districts will soon be implemented in Theni, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Madurai, and Virudhunagar districts.

Police sources told IANS that the project has been running effectively in the four districts and they are planning to spread it across the state. The police have taken this initiative as many victims are not aware of the position of their case as also many don't know the rights they have to ensure that justice is delivered to them.

A senior officer in the Theni district told IANS: "This measure implemented by the South Zone Inspector General will help increase the conviction rates and thereby put a hindrance on people who are inclined to do such activities on women and children."

Tamil Nadu police have been effectively handling the cases related to sexual abuse and child abuse and victims are made aware of their rights. Cases that are registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act are given utmost priority by the state police.

The police update report on the child abuse victim, including preliminary details, about the victim and the offense committed against them within 24 hours of registering the First information report (FIR).