Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit tests positive for Covid-19

Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. Since he is asymptomatic and 'clinically stable', the Governor had been advised home isolation by his doctors.

Purohit underwent tests at Kauvery Hospitals here on Sunday after which he was asked to quarantine at home.

"As the infection is mild, he has been advised home isolation and will be monitored by a team of doctors from Kauvery Hospitals," the hospital said in a statement here.

Purohit testing positive comes close on the heels of 87 staff at the Raj Bhavan who were found to be infected with coronavirus.