Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi gets legal notice over remarks against protesters of Kudankulam nuclear power plant

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi was served a legal notice on April 8 for "insulting" the protesters of the Kudankulam nuclear power plant, accoridng to ANI.
"By calling the protest foreign-funded, the Governor insulted thousands of men and women who participated in the protest in the public interest," S P Udayakumar, coordinator of protest movement, said.
Also Read — Anti-Sterlite protests funded by foreign hands: TN Governor
A legal notice was served to Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on April 8 by SP Udayakumar, coordinator of Kudankulam nuclear power plant protest movement, stating that the Governor had insulted the protesters.
"By calling the protest foreign-funded, the Governor insulted thousands of…
— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2023
In the notice, he added that there was no basis whatsoever for the Governor's assertion that the said protest was funded by foreign countries.
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube