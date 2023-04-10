Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi gets legal notice over remarks against protesters of Kudankulam nuclear power plant

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi was served a legal notice on April 8 for "insulting" the protesters of the Kudankulam nuclear power plant, accoridng to ANI.

"By calling the protest foreign-funded, the Governor insulted thousands of men and women who participated in the protest in the public interest," S P Udayakumar, coordinator of protest movement, said.

In the notice, he added that there was no basis whatsoever for the Governor's assertion that the said protest was funded by foreign countries.

