TN Guv gets legal notice over Kudankulam stir remarks

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi gets legal notice over remarks against protesters of Kudankulam nuclear power plant

S P Udayakumar said that there was no basis whatsoever for the Governor's assertion that the said protest was funded by foreign countries

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 10 2023, 12:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2023, 12:10 ist
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi. Credit: PTI Photo

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi was served a legal notice on April 8 for "insulting" the protesters of the Kudankulam nuclear power plant, accoridng to ANI

"By calling the protest foreign-funded, the Governor insulted thousands of men and women who participated in the protest in the public interest," S P Udayakumar, coordinator of protest movement, said.

In the notice, he added that there was no basis whatsoever for the Governor's assertion that the said protest was funded by foreign countries. 

More to follow...

Tamil Nadu
R N Ravi
India News
Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant

