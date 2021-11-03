Tamil Nadu govt grants weekly off for police personnel

Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday issued a GO announcing weekly offs for all police personnel in the state. The announcement that police personnel will get weekly offs was made in the Assembly by Chief Minister M K Stalin in September when he presented the Demands for Grants for Home Department held by him.

A press release from the government said policemen working in all police stations and placed under other duties will be entitled to take off one day a week.

“The Government Order (for the announcement made by the Chief Minister) has been issued today,” the government release said.

The announcement, according to the government, was made in the interest of the policemen.