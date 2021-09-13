Tamil Nadu inoculates hesitant Nilgiris' tribal groups, achieves 100% first dose vaccination

In a remarkable feat, Tamil Nadu successfully administered the first dose of vaccines against Covid-19 to tribal groups in Nilgiris district, pushing India's vaccination efforts to cover communities across the country that are vulnerable to the virus.

The Tamil Nadu government administered the first dose of the vaccine to all those eligible in the community of over 27,000 and has started on the second dose.

District collector J Divya told The Times of India that vaccine hesitancy among the tribals was high at the beginning of the drive. Another challenge for the inoculators was the remote locations of the tribals.

The district has a population of 7.2 lakh, of which 27,032 are tribals from six tribes that are listed in India's particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTG).

These include Irulas, Kotas, Paniyas, Kattunayakans, Kurumbas and Todas. According to the report, 97 per cent of all 5.9 lakh eligible people in the district have taken their first dose and 24 per cent have received their second shot.

Nilgiris, known for its tea plantations, was hit badly during the second Covid wave, affecting both consumers and producers. The first Covid wave didn’t see too many cases in the district, however, there was a significant rise in the second wave. This is why the local administration sprung to action in terms of vaccinations to keep away a possible third wave since tea plantations are covered under essential services.

