TN vaccinates hesitant Nilgiris tribes with first dose

Tamil Nadu inoculates hesitant Nilgiris' tribal groups, achieves 100% first dose vaccination

The district has a population of 7.2 lakh, of which 27,032 are tribals from six tribes that are listed in India's particularly vulnerable tribal groups

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 13 2021, 10:24 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2021, 16:26 ist
Vaccine hesitancy among the tribals was high at the beginning of the drive. Credit: DH File Photo

In a remarkable feat, Tamil Nadu successfully administered the first dose of vaccines against Covid-19 to tribal groups in Nilgiris district, pushing India's vaccination efforts to cover communities across the country that are vulnerable to the virus. 

The Tamil Nadu government administered the first dose of the vaccine to all those eligible in the community of over 27,000 and has started on the second dose.

District collector J Divya told The Times of India that vaccine hesitancy among the tribals was high at the beginning of the drive. Another challenge for the inoculators was the remote locations of the tribals.

Also read: Nilgiris almost completes vaccination among eligible tribal population

The district has a population of 7.2 lakh, of which 27,032 are tribals from six tribes that are listed in India's particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTG). 

These include Irulas, Kotas, Paniyas, Kattunayakans, Kurumbas and Todas. According to the report, 97 per cent of all 5.9 lakh eligible people in the district have taken their first dose and 24 per cent have received their second shot.

Nilgiris, known for its tea plantations, was hit badly during the second Covid wave, affecting both consumers and producers. The first Covid wave didn’t see too many cases in the district, however, there was a significant rise in the second wave. This is why the local administration sprung to action in terms of vaccinations to keep away a possible third wave since tea plantations are covered under essential services.

Check out latest DH videos here: 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Nilgiris
Tamil Nadu
India News
Covid-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

Afghan mutts find new home after US evacuation

Afghan mutts find new home after US evacuation

Space tourism: What's on offer

Space tourism: What's on offer

Siddaramaiah, DKS reach Vidhana Soudha on bullock carts

Siddaramaiah, DKS reach Vidhana Soudha on bullock carts

Cauvery crying: Tree planting not the panacea

Cauvery crying: Tree planting not the panacea

A billionaire, a cancer survivor on SpaceX Inspiration4

A billionaire, a cancer survivor on SpaceX Inspiration4

Covid is on its way to becoming just another virus

Covid is on its way to becoming just another virus

 