Tamil Nadu govt grants weekly off for police personnel

Tamil Nadu issues order granting weekly off for police personnel

The order is applicable to personnel from Grade-II level constables to head constables

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Nov 03 2021, 15:26 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2021, 15:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A Government Order allowing weekly off for police personnel was issued on Wednesday following Chief Minister MK Stalin's order, the Tamil Nadu government said.

The order is applicable to personnel from Grade-II level constables to head constables and the one day off in a week would help police personnel to refresh and continue their challenging work with enthusiasm, an official release here said.

Stalin had on September 13 announced weekly off for police personnel in the Assembly while replying to the discussion on Demand for Grant to police department. He had said that it would help them take care of their health and spend time with their families.

Implementing the announcement, the Chief Minister issued an order on Wednesday to facilitate weekly off for the police personnel, the release added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Tamil Nau
police personnel
India News
M K Stalin

Related videos

What's Brewing

Floods, droughts: What a 3°C warmer Earth would be like

Floods, droughts: What a 3°C warmer Earth would be like

DH Radio | India's first drone vaccine delivery

DH Radio | India's first drone vaccine delivery

Facebook to shut down facial recognition system

Facebook to shut down facial recognition system

Sports must unite, not divide

Sports must unite, not divide

DH Toon | Fuel prices burn hole in pockets

DH Toon | Fuel prices burn hole in pockets

DNA samples law: A genetic panopticon?

DNA samples law: A genetic panopticon?

Marriage and kids: Decoding choices of youth

Marriage and kids: Decoding choices of youth

 