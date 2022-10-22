Tamil Nadu launches campaign to get all Class 12 students to college

Tamil Nadu has launched a novel initiative to get in touch with nearly 9,000 Class 12 students who have not yet applied for higher studies and get them to apply for under-graduate courses. The initiative is being undertaken by the School Education Department which has asked schools to find out students who have discontinued their studies after passing their higher secondary exams.

A state that boasts one of the highest Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in the country at 52 per cent, Tamil Nadu wants to ensure that all students who complete plus-two join a UG course. Apart from sending a circular to district education authorities, the state government has also launched a media campaign to take the initiative far and wide.

Roping in actor Kalaiyarasan, the School Education Department has released a video in which the star is asking students to find out what their friends are doing currently. “If you come across any of your friends who haven’t yet enrolled in a college after completing plus-two, you should take note of their names and give the list to your school headmaster,” the actor says.

He also adds in the video that the state government was ready to extend all possible help to ensure that the students continue their studies. “The government will do its bit to provide education to those students. Isn’t it our duty to help our friends continue their studies? Let us make this possible,” the actor says in the two-minute video.

The video campaign comes weeks after the government asked officials to get a list of the students from schools and talk to each of them and find out the reason for them not continuing their studies. “We have been talking to some students and have successfully convinced them. But we want all students who completed plus-two to pursue higher studies. This campaign will help us in achieving the goal,” a government functionary said.

Over 8 lakh students appeared for plus-two exams this May and nearly 9,000 of those who passed didn’t apply for UG admission in any college till September. The government’s initiative comes close on the heels of the launch of a scheme to encourage girl students to apply for UG courses under which government school students will get Rs 1,000 a month as assistance for continuing their studies.