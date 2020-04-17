Tamil Nadu receives first set of COVID-19 rapid test kits

Tamil Nadu, which currently stands at the third position in the number of COVID-19 patients, on Friday received 24,000 rapid test kits from China that can deliver results of the blood tests in just half-hour. The kits are part of the order placed by the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC), the medical procurement agency of the state government.

The kits reached New Delhi from Guangzhou province in China on Thursday and were flown to Chennai on Friday morning. The rapid test kits are extremely crucial for Tamil Nadu to carry out tests in the containment zones, basically the areas where positive COVID-19 patients reside. These kits were delayed by a week as the first consignment was sent to the US.

“The first set of rapid test kits numbering 24,000 have come to Tamil Nadu. We had ordered these kits to perform COVID-19 tests faster to contain its spread,” Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami tweeted.

A senior official with the Directorate of Health Services told DH that the rapid test kits will be used to screen the primary and secondary contacts of COVID-19 patients in the state and to screen people with influenza-like illness (ILI).

“We will be putting these kits to use in containment zones. We plan to test all primary and secondary contacts of the positive patients. Since we expect more kits to arrive, we will have no issues in exhausting these kits. The testing will be ramped up now,” the official said.

He maintained that the rapid test kits will be used for screening purposes and any positive case will be confirmed by an RT-PCR test, considered the gold standard by doctors and experts.

He said the guidelines for using these kits are being drafted and will be put in the public domain by Saturday. Besides the 24,000, the state is also expected to get another 12,000 kits from the Centre’s quota for Tamil Nadu.

Currently, the state follows the PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test that uses a nasal or throat swab for screening, but results take more than five to six hours. The rapid test kits can deliver results in half-hour thus reducing the time in diagnostics and since they are quite mobile in nature, they can be carried easily by health professionals.

The government is also buying more RT-PCR kits as it feels they are an integral part of its “aggressive testing strategy.” It currently has 24,000 RT-PCR kits and expects another 90,000 to arrive soon.