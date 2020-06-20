Tamil Nadu reports 2,396 fresh COVID-19 cases; Testing numbers increased

In the biggest single-day surge in numbers, Tamil Nadu on Saturday reported 2,396 fresh COVID-19 patients, including 1,254 from this metropolis, even as it stepped up its testing numbers by testing a record 33,231 samples in 24 hours.

That the virus is fast spreading across the state, in what can be termed as a second wave in districts, is evident from the fact 1,142 persons of the 2,396 that tested positive for the virus belonged to other districts. This includes 64 persons who returned from abroad and other states.

With the fresh cases, the state’s tally went up to 56,845, including 31,316 discharges and 704 deaths – 38 of which were reported on Saturday. Of these, five persons did not have any medical condition at the time of admission, while the remaining 33 had one or multiple comorbidities.

Northern districts of Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, and Ranipet reported a massive increase in their caseload with 180, 131, 87, 125, 36 and 68, while the southern districts of Madurai, and Thoothukudi also reported a spike with 90 and 46 cases respectively.

Except Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Kanchipuram, which are geographically close to Chennai and share borders with the metropolis, other districts had been almost free of Coronavirus till the exodus from the state capital began. Officials attributed the surge in the number of cases outside of Chennai to the exodus from the city to villages and towns in the state.

The sliver lining was 1,045 discharges reported in a single day on Saturday and testing of 33,231 samples in the past 24 hours. With this, the state’s total number of samples tested has gone up to 8,61,211, the highest in the country. Of these, over 2 lakh have been tested in Chennai alone.

Besides the increasing in number of cases elsewhere in the state, another cause of concern is the spike in the death toll. The state was boasting about keeping the mortality rate under 1 per cent but it has gone beyond that in the past few days.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said “only god knows” when Coronavirus infection will come to an end. He also said the lockdown in Chennai was a “speed breaker” to the spread of the virus in the city.