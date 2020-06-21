Tamil Nadu reports 2,532 fresh COVID-19 cases; Chennai observes intensified lockdown

Tamil Nadu’s single-day COVID-19 numbers hit another high with swab samples of 2,532 persons, including 1,493 from this metropolis, rendering positive on Sunday taking the state’s tally to 59,377. The day also saw the state government reporting maximum number of deaths in a single day – 53, pushing the death toll to 757.

The only sliver lining was the number of discharges which stood at 32,754 of which 1,438 left home from hospitals across the state on Sunday alone. The active cases stood at 25,863, even as the total number of samples touched 8,92,612.

The prevalence of the virus is no more confined to the capital city of Chennai, which remains the biggest hotspot with 41,172 cases, as 1,039 people from outside this metropolis tested positive for the virus on Sunday alone.

Besides the northern districts of Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, and Villupuram, districts like Madurai, Dindigul, Thoothukudi, and Tirunelveli in southern Tamil Nadu also reported sizeable numbers on Sunday. Most of the southern districts had brought the spread of the virus under control, but they have begun reporting cases in huge numbers for the past few days.

One reason that officials with the Health Department attribute this trend to the exodus of people from Chennai to their native places. Thousands of people had left Chennai last week before the 12-day ‘strict’ lockdown began on June 19 for their native places fearing infection.

“In districts like Madurai, Vellore and Tiruvannamalai, people who returned from Chennai have tested positive in good numbers. This is a challenge and we will overcome it,” a senior government official told DH.

The numbers of deaths being reported is also a cause of concern for the state with 53 mortalities being recorded in one day. Of the 53 deaths recorded on Sunday, only 3 patients had no medical condition at the time of admission into hospitals, while the remaining 50 had one or multiple comorbid conditions.

Even as the cases showed an increase, the city of Chennai went for a “lockdown within lockdown” on Sunday with only emergency services like hospitals and chemist shops functioning. Shops that sell vegetables and provisions were not allowed to open on Sunday but will function from 6 am to 2 pm from Monday.