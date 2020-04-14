Tamil Nadu reports 31 new COVID-19 patients; one death

While 31 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, a 96-year-old man passed away due to “breathlessness.” This takes the state’s tally to 1,204 and death toll to 12.

However, this is the lowest number of positive patients as the state has been witnessing an exponential increase in the number of COVID-19 cases since March 31. Another good news is that the number of patients discharged has increased to 81 with 23 people leaving various hospitals after treatment in the past 24 hours.

“Discharge takes time because we follow a strict protocol. We keep them in hospital for 14 days even if they recover early,” Health Secretary Dr Beela Rajesh said, adding that the state has so far tested 19,255 samples, including 4,040 repeat samples of same persons. Out of these, 1,204 have tested positive and 777 samples are under process.

She also said 33 children under the age of 10 have so far tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu. The state has been testing patients with the Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) every day and out of 69 who were tested on Tuesday, none reported positive.

Meanwhile, a COVID-19 positive doctor, hailing from Andhra Pradesh and treated at a private hospital here, was cremated in the wee hours of Tuesday, a day after residents of Ambattur protested against the decision to perform his last rites in their area.

Police also said a migrant worker hailing from Delhi, who was discharged “by mistake” by health officials in Villupuram, has been traced and isolated at a government hospital.