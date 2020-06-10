Tamil Nadu reports another massive spike in COVID-19 numbers

As many as 1,927 people, including 30 who returned from abroad and other states, tested positive for novel coronavirus in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday (June 10), in the biggest single-day spike reported ever since the outbreak began in March.

Chennai, the state capital, continued to be on the edge as it threw up 1,392 fresh positive cases on Wednesday taking its individual tally to 25,937, even as Tamil Nadu’s COVID-19 numbers stood at 36,841. This figure includes 19,333 discharges and 326 deaths – 19 of which were reported by the government on Wednesday.

Twenty-nine of the total 37 districts reported positive cases on Wednesday as the state appeared to have increased the number of samples tested to 17,675, the highest so far. However, the prevalence of the virus seems to be high in Chennai and its neighbouring districts of Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu that account for 30,446 of the total 36,841 cases in the state, which is over 80 percent.

And on Wednesday too, over 80 percent of the cases recorded in Tamil Nadu came from these four districts with 1,712 people testing positive. The death toll has also been increasing in the past few days with 19 people being reported as having lost their lives by the Health Department.

While four people had no co-morbidities, the remaining 15 had one or multiple co-morbidities at the time of admission to various government and private hospitals. As the city struggled with nearly 26,000 Coronavirus patients, the government said enough beds were available both in the private and public sectors.

It also recruited 574 non-service postgraduates at a pay of Rs 75,000 per month, 665 doctors at a pay scale of Rs 60,000 per month and 365 lab technicians on Wednesday to be placed in government hospitals.