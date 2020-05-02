Tamil Nadu reports one COVID-19 death, 231 fresh cases

For the second consecutive day,Tamil Nadu reported a COVID-19 death and over 200 cases, the health department said on Saturday. A 76-year-old woman from Chennai died at a city hospital taking the death toll to 29 in the State.

A total of 231 cases were reported on Saturday. Chennai continued to contribute the major chunk of coronavirus cases at 174, a health department bulletin said. The State reported one death due to coronavirus and 203 COVID-19 cases yesterday.

With the fresh cases,the total number of those infected stood at 2,757, the department said.