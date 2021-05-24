Tamil Nadu sees over 6,000 Covid deaths in May so far

May might turn out to be the deadliest month for Tamil Nadu as the state recorded over 6,200 deaths in just 23 days, the highest for a month since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.

The state capital Chennai tops the list with 1,588 deaths in the first 23 days of the month, followed by its neighbouring districts Chengalpattu (549), Tiruvallur (375), and Kanchipuram (297). Coimbatore, the Manchester of South India and one of the worst-affected districts during the second wave, has recorded 297 deaths so far this month, closely followed by the temple town of Madurai (281), and Salem (239).

The state has reported 6,275 deaths from May 1 to May 23, taking the death toll to 20,468. The mortality rate in May has witnessed a significant increase from April during which only 1,308 deaths were reported across the state. And, the state has been reporting a massive surge in the number of positive cases from mid-April and a lockdown came into force only on May 10 – a difficult decision that was left for the newly-elected government to take.

Doctors and public health care experts attribute the virulent nature of the novel Coronavirus and detection of a large number of positive cases in a short span of time as reasons for the high mortality rate. They told Deccan Herald that the number of patients requiring oxygen has increased manifold, and some of them need it even after testing negative for Covid-19.

“Main reason for the massive increase in the death toll is that we had a large number of cases in a short span of time which severely stressed the healthcare system. If the same number of people had been admitted to hospitals over a period of three, to five months, the individual care could have been better. Getting oxygen, hospital bed, and drugs could have been a lot more easier,” Dr Ram Gopalakrishnan, Senior consultant, Infectious Diseases, Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, told DH.

Dr J Amalorpavanathan, the man behind Tamil Nadu's robust organ donation system, said the high mortality rate can be attributed to the second wave attaining peak in the state. “The virus is more infectious now. Spreads faster; seems to infect more people in the younger age group too. More people need oxygen support and ICU care now. And more are becoming oxygen-dependent even after becoming test negative,” Amalorpavanathan told DH.

Government and private hospitals in the state are overwhelmed as Tamil Nadu continues to add over 30,000 positive cases a day – the government has augmented infrastructure by adding 17,000 beds in the past two weeks. Of this, 7,800 are supported with oxygen, and many more are in the pipeline – yet a few ambulances wait outside major facilities due to lack of beds.

Besides other measures to reduce the mortality rate, the Health Department has now added no-delay wards with oxygen support at big government facilities to ensure patients do not wait in ambulances outside the hospitals.

“Other than step-down wards at hospitals, we have now placed oxygen concentrators at Covid Care Centres that people can use. They can reach these centres first, get oxygen support and get shifted to government hospitals if needed. Moreover, we want people to come forward to testing once they have symptoms,” Dr J Radhakrishnan, Principal Secretary (Health), said.

Dr Ram Gopalakrishnan said the death rate could be high during the acute phase, and the numbers could come down as the system adds more capacity in terms of beds, beds with O2 care, and stocking-up of required rush. He also suggested that the health infrastructure in Tamil Nadu, which is better than many other states, could have helped prevent a much bigger outbreak.

“Of course, our health infrastructure is much better, and we have handled it much better than others. Though not perfect, but better than other states,” he added.

Though the state began reporting more deaths after new Chief Minister M K Stalin asked officials to be “honest and transparent” in reporting numbers in their respective districts, doctors and activists say authorities still under-report deaths.

“Under-reporting of Covid-19 deaths is a grim reality. We have begun to report more deaths in the past few weeks, but the figures that come out now are also fudged,” a doctor said on the condition of anonymity.