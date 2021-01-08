Tamil Nadu temples should be managed by devotees: Sadhguru

TN temples should be managed by devotees: Sadhguru

PTI
PTI, Coimbatore,
  • Jan 08 2021, 19:20 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2021, 19:20 ist
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev File Photo

Temples in Tamil Nadu should be managed by devotees not by bureaucrats and politicians, said the founder of Isha, a spiritual organisation, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Friday.

In a post on his Twitter handle, he said the political forces must be divested of control of temples which are best managed by the devotees.

"Temples in Tamil Nadu are in the clutches of the government administration impinging on the sanctity of these powerfully consecrated places of worship. It is time the temples are managed by devotees not by bureaucratic and political forces," he tweeted.

The tweet was endorsed by several thousand people on Twitter and other social media platforms. 

Temples
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev
Tamil Nadu

