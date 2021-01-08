Tamil Nadu temples should be managed by devotees: Sadhguru

Temples in Tamil Nadu should be managed by devotees not by bureaucrats and politicians, said the founder of Isha, a spiritual organisation, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Friday.

In a post on his Twitter handle, he said the political forces must be divested of control of temples which are best managed by the devotees.

"Temples in Tamil Nadu are in the clutches of the government administration impinging on the sanctity of these powerfully consecrated places of worship. It is time the temples are managed by devotees not by bureaucratic and political forces," he tweeted.

#Temples in Tamilnadu are in the clutches of Government Administration. Impinging on the sanctity of these powerfully Consecrated places of worship. Time Temples are managed by #Devotees, not by bureaucratic and Political forces. -Sg @PMOIndia @CMOTamilNadu @rajinikanth — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) January 7, 2021

The tweet was endorsed by several thousand people on Twitter and other social media platforms.