TN to purchase power to tide over summer shortage

Tamil Nadu to purchase power to tide over summer shortage

The state is also likely to tap the solar power supply and has also arranged 1,000 MW power from solar power producers

IANS
IANS,
  • Apr 19 2022, 11:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2022, 12:10 ist

Tamil Nadu is set to purchase power to the tune of 6,000 MW to overcome the shortage in the months of April and May.

Sources in Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Company (Tangedco) told IANS that an agreement has been made with power suppliers to purchase 3,047 MW for the month of April and 3,007 MW for the month of May respectively.

A senior officer of Tangedco told IANS that they have given a detailed presentation to the Tamil Nadu government on the acute shortage to be faced in April and May. While each month requires an additional 2,500 MW of power, the Tangedco has chalked out strategies to buy a total of 6,000 MW of power.

Tamil Nadu power minister, Senthil Bhalaji had on Monday said in the legislative Assembly that the state was facing acute power shortage during the peak summer and that Tangedco was in the process of buying power.

Other than power vendors, Tangedco has also approached the Public sector, Neyveli Lignite Corporation(NLC) to buy power. Sources in Tangedco told IANS that the state electricity department has communicated to the NLC to provide 1,500 MW of power to it if requirements arise.

However, sources told IANS that no agreement has been signed with the NLC regarding the purchase of power. According to informed sources, the power from NLC is kept in reserve.

The state is also likely to tap the solar power supply and has also arranged 1,000 MW power from solar power producers. This 1,000 MW of Solar power will also be kept in reserve if the need arises.

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tamil Nadu
electricity supply

Related videos

What's Brewing

After a 2-year ban, hugs are back at Disneyland

After a 2-year ban, hugs are back at Disneyland

Iran fights to recover stolen antiquities

Iran fights to recover stolen antiquities

Electric chopsticks are here to enhance salty taste

Electric chopsticks are here to enhance salty taste

Sleuths tackle art traffickers in a global black market

Sleuths tackle art traffickers in a global black market

Coins worth Rs 11 cr missing from SBI vaults

Coins worth Rs 11 cr missing from SBI vaults

All Saints Church to lose 7 more trees to metro

All Saints Church to lose 7 more trees to metro

DH Toon | Communal violence takes stage amid inflation

DH Toon | Communal violence takes stage amid inflation

In Belagavi, fighting malnourishment with awareness

In Belagavi, fighting malnourishment with awareness

Sobering lessons from Sri Lanka's economic crisis

Sobering lessons from Sri Lanka's economic crisis

 