Tamilisai presented with ‘Order of Warrant’ by govt

Two days after she was appointed as Telangana Governor, former Tamil Nadu BJP president Tamilisai Soundararajan was on Tuesday presented with the ‘Order of Warrant’ by the government of India’s youngest state.

Vedantam Giri, Resident Commissioner of Telangana Bhawan in New Delhi, flew to Chennai and handed over the ‘Order of Warrant’ to Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday evening.

After receiving the order, the former BJP leader said she will serve the state of Telangana as its “sister” and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the opportunity.