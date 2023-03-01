Tanla launches tech solution for SMS phishing

The Hyderabad-headquartered Tanla Platforms has announced the launch of its innovation Wisely ATP – “a one-stop solution for protection against SMS phishing.”

India ranks among the largest markets for SMS phishing, with over six million citizens scammed annually and the estimated loss is nearly Rs 15,000 crore. “The country’s growing mobile user base and low SMS rates have led to SMS phishing becoming one of the most prevalent forms of scam. Our analysis shows that over five billion SMS phishing attempts are made in India annually,” the digital interactions company said.

Leveraging AI technology to combat phishing, the company developed Wisely ATP, a proprietary, patent-pending platform that can process over one trillion transactions annually in real-time with an accuracy of over 99 per cent. “It processes a transaction in less than 20 milliseconds, ensuring no impact on user experience.”

Wisely ATP offers a single platform to bring together all critical stakeholders in the digital communications ecosystem to protect the end users, Tanla said in a statement on Tuesday, after the launch of Wisely ATP at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2023.

“Phishing has now become an organized industry. Scammers are becoming faster and more sophisticated, consistently finding new ways and clever pretexts to get users to disclose sensitive information. In this digital-first world, it is critical that enterprises take urgent steps to enhance customer safety and build trust. A first-of-its-kind revolutionary solution, Wisely ATP protects the user, disables the scam and eliminates the scammer. It enables brands to be three steps ahead of the fraudster,” says Uday Reddy, Chief Executive Officer, Tanla.

Dr PD Vaghela, Chairman, TRAI, who launched Wisely ATP at the MWC, expressed confidence that the product “will be a major success in India and worldwide.”

How Wisely ATP works -

1 Identification: Leveraging best-in-class Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms, Wisely ATP comprehensively detects phishing messages in real time. This is enabled by four proprietary (patent pending) engines powered by large language models, natural language processing, web of trust and deep-learning algorithms

2 Prevention: Wisely ATP ensures messages identified as phishing are dropped from being delivered. Additionally, it can proactively send warning alerts to users and generates actionable insights for the entire ecosystem

3 Elimination of root cause: Wisely ATP will provide evidence to all the ecosystem stakeholders (technology giants, law enforcement, regulators etc.) enabling them to eliminate the root cause of SMS phishing

Wisely ATP, which acts as a single thread connecting all critical stakeholders to deliver an end-to-end solution, is powered by a global network of threat intelligence and is built 100% on the cloud, Tanla said.