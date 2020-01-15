Taranjit Singh Sandhu to be new Indian Ambassador to US

Taranjit Singh Sandhu to take charge as the new Indian Ambassador to the US, according to ANI.

Sandhu, the current High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, will succeed Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who will take charge as the Foreign Secretary.

According to the report, the file relating to the appointment of Taranjit Singh Sandhu as India's Ambassador to the US has been cleared by the competent authority but the government is yet to make an official announcement about it.