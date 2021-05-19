Tarun Tejpal case: Court adjourns matter till May 21

Tarun Tejpal case: Court adjourns matter till May 21

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 19 2021, 10:47 ist
  • updated: May 19 2021, 11:05 ist
Tehelka magazine's former editor Tarun Tejpal. Credit: DH File Photo

A sessions court in Goa on Wednesday adjourned the sexual harassment case against former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal till May 21.

Tarun Tejpal's advocate said that the case has been adjourned because there was no electricity for the last 2-3 days and the judge could not work on it.

More to follow...

Tarun Tejpal
Goa

