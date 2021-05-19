Tarun Tejpal case: Court adjourns matter till May 21

A sessions court in Goa on Wednesday adjourned the sexual harassment case against former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal till May 21.

Tarun Tejpal's advocate said that the case has been adjourned because there was no electricity for the last 2-3 days and the judge could not work on it.

#UPDATE | Alleged sexual assault case against former Editor-in-Chief of Tehelka Magazine, Tarun Tejpal: Court of the Additional Sessions Judge at Mapusa adjourns the matter till May 21st. — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2021

More to follow...