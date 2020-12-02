Taskforce for mother tongue push in technical education

Taskforce for mother tongue push in technical education

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS,
  Dec 02 2020, 23:04 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2020, 23:04 ist

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday set up a task force to prepare a road map to impart technical education in the mother tongue

“It is a step in the direction towards achieving the Prime Minister’s vision that students may pursue the professional courses such as medicine, engineering, law and so on in their mother tongue,” Nishank said after chairing a meeting on implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

No language will be imposed on any student but enabling provisions should be made so that bright students are not deprived of technical education due to lack of knowledge of the English language, he added.

The task force set up under the chairmanship of Secretary, Higher Education will take into consideration the suggestions made by various stakeholders and will submit a report in a month, an official statement said.

 

 

