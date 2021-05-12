Tata Chemicals scripts success story in rescue of whale sharks

In a successful conservation story, Tata Chemicals Ltd partnered with the Wildlife Trust of India and the Gujarat State Forest Department, and rescued and released 813 whale sharks into the Arabian Sea since 2004.

The project was launched with an aim to study and understand the whale shark habitat, map their migration, various aspects of its life cycle, their genetics patterns, estimate the population, and document the results for effective and efficient protection.

“Street play based on whale sharks was performed at all fishing settlements along the Saurashtra coast, and had an overwhelming impact on the communities who pledged to protect the species,” said Alka Talwar, Chief, CSR & Sustainability, Tata Chemicals.

The campaign strategy also leveraged the Indian traditional and cultural ethics of ‘Ahimsa’ (non-violence) and ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ (Guest is God). This was publicized through street plays put up in fishing villages and towns.

Thousands of school children and young people were involved in the campaign across Gujarat through rallies, marches, postage stamps, drawing competitions in schools, exhibitions and fêtes with the whale shark conservation theme, which helped reposition the Whale Shark as the "Pride of Gujarat".

In past, Whale Shark Mela had been jointly organised by Tata Chemicals, the Wildlife Trust of India and the Marine National Park in Dwarka to make locals, including stakeholders from the fishing community, school and college students actively participate and lend their support to the protection and conservation of whale sharks and the coral reef along Gujarat's coastline.

To invoke an emotional response and fire-up the paternal protection instinct among the people, revered spiritual leader Morari Bapu, who was the brand ambassador of this campaign named the Whale Shark, 'Vahli' (the dear one) and highlighted the similarity of the Whale Shark coming to Gujarat's shores to breed with that of a daughter returning to her maternal home ('maika') for childbirth.

“The project led to the establishment of Whale Shark rescue and release protocol for the first time in India. It also helped forge an alliance between national and international organisations and contributed to the global repository of Whale Shark research,” Talwar told DH.

The local fisherman started releasing the whale sharks caught in their nets and monetary relief for damages incurred during rescues is reimbursed by the State Forest Department.

Waterproof cameras have been given to fishermen to capture photographs of the fish and of rescue operations both as proof for availing the cash relief from the Gujarat Forest Department and also to provide greater information about the Whale Sharks that visit the Gujarat coast.

As of March 2021, the project has rescued and saved 813 whale sharks. Zero incidents of whale shark poaching have been reported along the Saurashtra coast.

To date, Mumbai-headquarters Tata Chemicals Ltd has spent 3.21 crore in this conservation project.