Tata Sons Chairman meets PM ahead of Air India handover

Tata Sons Chairman meets PM Modi ahead of Air India handover

According to media reports, the Air India Board is expected to resign today and Tata nominees may replace the government members

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 27 2022, 14:53 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2022, 15:07 ist

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday ahead of the official handover of Air India.

The Tata Group is expected to take full control of the airline, founded in 1932. The cash component of the deal would come once the handover process is completed.

The Tata Group would pay Rs 2,700 crore cash and take over Rs 15,300 crore of the airline's debt. The deal also includes the sale of Air India Express and ground handling arm AISATS.

Also Read | Stage set for Air India handover to Tata Group

This will mark the return of Air India to the Tata fold after 67 years. The Tata Group had founded Air India as Tata Airlines in October 1932. The government nationalised the airline in 1953.

According to media reports, the Air India Board is expected to resign on Thursday and Tata nominees will likely replace the government members.

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Tata Sons
N Chandrasekaran
Air India
Privatisation
Narendra Modi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Semifinalists at Australian Open look to make history

Semifinalists at Australian Open look to make history

Mysterious object in Milky Way 'spooks' astronomers

Mysterious object in Milky Way 'spooks' astronomers

PM Modi & his mixed record of economic management

PM Modi & his mixed record of economic management

Self-testing kits cause a rise in biowaste in Bengaluru

Self-testing kits cause a rise in biowaste in Bengaluru

When should you get a Covid test?

When should you get a Covid test?

 