Tatas set example with long-term Mahseer conservation

The majestic Mahseer game fish would have been extinct but for a dedicated conservation initiative from the house of Tatas, the salt-to-software conglomerate.

Mahseer, the majestic looking fish, is considered a Tiger of the Freshwater.



Mahseer still figures in the "endangered" species of IUCN.



A carp, it was at one point of time, was in great numbers in the Himalayan rivers and that originate from the Sahyadri ranges.

Located off the Walwan Dam in the Lonavla hill ranges between Mumbai and Pune, the Tata Power is running the Mahseer conservation programme for the last four decades.



The four-decade ‘Act for Mahseer’ campaign which was successfully positioned as India’s second-largest conservation initiative after ‘Save the Tiger’ campaign in a span of one year.

Mahseer still figures in the "endangered" species of IUCN.

"We started in a small way but today it is one of the most successful conservation programmes," said Vivek Vishwasrao, Head, Biodiversity, Tata Power.



In Lonavla, the conservation project involves Deccan Mahseer (or Blue Fin Mahseer) and Golden Mahseer.

"In the seventies, we came to know from locals that in Indrayani river, this fish is reducing," he said, adding that the causes were many - industrial pollution discharge in rivers and lakes, degradation of ecological conditions, indiscriminate fishing of broodstock, impact of big projects, poaching, introduction of exotic species and population pressure on resources.

To give momentum to this initiative, the company pioneered a breeding facility at Walwan (also spelt Walvhan or Valvan).

In our hatcheries, we breed them and supply across the country for introduction in lakes and rivers," he said.

In four decades, over 13 million fertilized eggs have been obtained and over seven million fingerlings have been sent out.

Last year, Tata Power distributed around 6.5 lakh fingerlings various fisheries board across the country and other agencies resulting in the country to achieve the highest Mahseer breeding.



To give momentum to this initiative, the company pioneered a breeding facility at Walwan (also spelt Walvhan or Valvan)



The 'Act for Mahseer' programme has earned appreciation across the world.

The health is Mahseer is linked to the health of big rivers like Ganga. With the Save Ganga movement picking up, one expects Mahseer to be able to reap the benefits of this programme.