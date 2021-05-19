Tauktae heading towards Haryana, cautions Chautala

Tauktae heading towards Haryana, cautions Dushyant Chautala

All Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to conduct regular monitoring, Chautala sai

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • May 19 2021, 22:03 ist
  • updated: May 19 2021, 22:04 ist
JJP's Dushyant Chautala. Credit: PTI File Photo

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday alerted the people of his state regarding the storm "Tauktae", saying it is headed towards the state. 

He urged the people to stay vigilant during the next 48 hours and not step out of their homes for their safety, an official statement said here.

According to the Meteorological Department, the flow of the storm is moving towards Haryana through Gujarat, Rajasthan and its speed can move up to 50 kilometres per hour in most districts of the state from Wednesday to Thursday evening.

Also read: PM Modi announces Rs 1,000 crore aid for cyclone-hit Gujarat

All Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to conduct regular monitoring, Chautala said.

Instructions have been given to make arrangements in order to ensure that there is no loss of life and property in any district, he said. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Cyclone Tauktae
Haryana
Dushyant Chautala

Related videos

What's Brewing

A new epidemic is on the rise, across the world

A new epidemic is on the rise, across the world

Pandemic mask mountain sets new recycling challenge

Pandemic mask mountain sets new recycling challenge

Coffee and croissants! Cafes in Paris reopen

Coffee and croissants! Cafes in Paris reopen

Noted author Ruskin Bond turns 87

Noted author Ruskin Bond turns 87

To mask or not to mask? Vaccinated America's conundrum

To mask or not to mask? Vaccinated America's conundrum

Who is behind the global surge in single-use plastic?

Who is behind the global surge in single-use plastic?

 