TB notification falls sharply due to Covid-19 factors

Between April and August, India’s tuberculosis notification fell sharply every month due to Covid-19 related factors, compounding the worries for those who battle India’s number one killer disease.

As per a government rule, every case of TB needs to be reported to the Union Health Ministry through a notification process for accurate estimation of the disease burden so that the government can arrange adequate diagnostic facilities and medicine. This process was hit hard by the pandemic.

Compared to last year, there was 63% less notification in April and 47% in May. The situation improved a bit in June (25% shortfall) but declined again in July and August with a shortfall of 37% and 42% respectively.

In September, the notification was still 27% less than that of 2019 according to a Central TB division dataset.

However, because of the positive trends seen in January and February, an average over the past nine months shows a 28% shortfall masking the severity of the issue. This is what had been disclosed by the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in August when he admitted the 26% fall in the notification.

But if one leaves out January and February from the calculations the drop in the TB notification is a worrisome 37%. A study carried out by researchers at Yenepoya Medical College, Mangaluru had earlier estimated a 59% reduction in TB case detection between March and May and a 19.5% increase in TB deaths.

In absolute terms, it would mean an additional 1.85 lakh TB cases and nearly 88,000 more TB deaths in 2020, they reported in a paper published in

the Indian Journal of Tuberculosis.

The drop in TB notification due to Covid-19 factors came as a double whammy to the Indian public health system, which still had no clue on how to find out more than 200,000 missing TB patients who don’t show up in the government reporting system, public health officials said.