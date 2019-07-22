Teacher shot dead in school before students in UP

In a shocking incident, a teacher was allegedly shot dead inside a government primary school before the students in Uttar Pradesh's Shahajahanpur district, about 175 kilometres from here, on Monday.

According to the police sources, the teacher, identified as, Satender Kumar, who was a teacher at the primary school in Azizpur village in the district, was gunned down by unidentified assailants, while he was teaching in the class.

Sources said that around a dozen people, who barged into the school, dragged Kumar out of the classroom, thrashed him with sticks and then shot at him from close range. The teacher was rushed to the hospital but was declared brought dead.

''The sir was teaching us...some people suddenly entered the classroom and started beating him....one of them brought out a pistol and shot at him,'' said a student, who was witness to the killing.

He said that the children ran here and thereafter witnessing the killing, sources said.

Sources said that Kumar had been having an affair with a lady teacher, who also taught at the same school. The family members of the lady teacher did not approve of their relationship.

''Kumar may have been killed by the family members of the lady teacher...we are investigating the matter,'' a senior police official said in Shahajahanpur.

The cops might be able to crack the case and arrest the culprits but the incidents were likely to be etched on the memory of the children for a long time.