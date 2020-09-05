Teachers prevented academic disruption amid Covid-19: M Venkaiah Naidu on Teachers' Day

'Teachers prevented academic disruption amid Covid-19'

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday extended greetings on Teachers' Day, saying it is a day to thank all the teachers who have been working tirelessly through the hardship of the coronavirus pandemic to prevent academic disruption.

Teachers' Day is observed to mark the birth anniversary of the country's second President S Radhakrishnan.

"Wishing you all a very happy Teachers' Day. Today, let us thank all those teachers who have been working tirelessly through the hardship of the pandemic to prevent academic disruption to students," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted Quoting Naidu.

"Let us salute their dedication, courage and their selfless service," he said.

Naidu also paid tributes to Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary.

"He was an eminent teacher, philosopher, scholar, statesman and author. His life, work and legacy will keep inspiring every Indian," the Vice President said.

