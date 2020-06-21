Doctors on standby for Delhi Health Minister Jain

Team of doctors from different hospitals on standby for Delhi Health Minister Jain

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 21 2020, 13:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2020, 13:48 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain. Credits: PTI Photo

A team of senior doctors from a few government and private hospitals has been kept on standby to ensure the best medical care for Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain who is admitted to the ICU of a private COVID-19 facility here, sources said on Sunday.

The condition of the 55-year-old minister is improving and he is being monitored by doctors, officials said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here 

Jain was on Saturday administered plasma therapy at the Max Hospital in Saket and his condition is stable now, they said.

A team of doctors from a few government and private hospitals has been kept on standby to assist the doctors attending to him, if needed, sources told PTI.

The additional team includes doctors from Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH), Maulana Azad Medical College, and another leading private hospital, they said.

Jain was shifted to the ICU of the Max Hospital from the RGSSH, a city government facility after his condition had deteriorated.

RGSSH is a dedicated COVID-19 facility but does not have permission to conduct plasma therapy.

"We had done all the formalities for it before sending him to Max Hospital for the plasma therapy, as his condition was deteriorating," a source at the city government hospital said.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 21

Doctors at the RGSSH on Thursday said the minister had been diagnosed with pneumonia and his oxygen saturation level had also dipped, prompting hospital authorities to shift him to an intensive care unit.

He had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 17, a day after he was admitted to RGSSH, after running a high-grade fever and suffering a sudden drop in oxygen levels.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Satyendar Jain
Coronavirus
COVID-19
New Delhi

What's Brewing

Map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

This is the difference between India and America

This is the difference between India and America

The chariot of wonder

The chariot of wonder

What has the pandemic taught you?

What has the pandemic taught you?

From Tihar jail to cricket, the journey of Sreesanth

From Tihar jail to cricket, the journey of Sreesanth

 