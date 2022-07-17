Technical defect forces Sharjah-bound IndiGo plane to land in Karachi

Technical issue forces IndiGo plane to land in Karachi

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Jul 17 2022, 10:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2022, 10:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

India's biggest airline, IndiGo, diverted a plane to Karachi in neighbouring Pakistan due to a "technical defect", local news agencies reported on Sunday, the second such incident involving an unscheduled landing in less than two weeks.

"After the pilot of the Sharjah-Hyderabad flight observed a technical defect in the aircraft, as a precaution the aircraft was diverted to Karachi, Pakistan," ANI said in a tweet, quoting the airline.

IndiGo was dispatching an additional flight to Karachi to bring passengers back to Hyderabad, ANI said.

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which operates IndiGo, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

SpiceJet said on July 5 a Boeing 737 aircraft from New Delhi to Dubai made an emergency landing in Karachi due to a fuel indicator light malfunctioning, prompting the airlines watchdog to issue a warning notice.

India has seen a strong revival in domestic and international air travel in the months following lifting of Covid-19 restrictions. 

India News
IndiGo Airlines
Airlines

