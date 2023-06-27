'Technical reasons' behind not conducting caste census: BJP

'Technical reasons' preventing caste census: BJP

BJP's OBC wing is planning to organise rallies to showcase PM Modi's initiatives taken for the community.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 27 2023, 13:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2023, 21:31 ist
BJP flag. Credit: PTI Photo

The ruling BJP has reasoned that legal, technical, and administrative hurdles are creating issues in conducting caste census, The Economic Times reported .

Congress and other political parties have been pressurising the Centre to conduct a caste survey to determine the actual data for reservation in government jobs and education for OBCs. The Opposition parties are pushing for caste census to woo the OBC voter base. In recently held OBC Morcha meets, BJP conveyed the reasons for not conducting a caste  census.

However, the demand for the same is on the rise, especially in the Hindi belt.

Also Read | Caste census needed, but with a plan

As per BJP OBC Morcha president K Laxman, some Brahmins are categorised as OBC in UP, while the entire Vaishya caste falls in the OBC list in Bihar. But, both these castes 
are primarily categorised as general caste in other states. Similarly, Jats do not fall in the OBC list in some states.

Laxman further said that the state governments can conduct caste survey if they want. During Siddaramaiah's last tenure as Karnataka CM, caste-based survey was held. However, the data was never released. Recently, the Patna High Court had stayed Bihar government's plea to undertake a similar survey.

BJP's OBC wing is planning to organise rallies to showcase PM Modi's initiatives taken for the community. The OBC Morcha will also celebrate nine years of the Modi government under ‘Thank You Modi Ji’ meet.

 

caste census
India News
BJP
Congress 
OBC community

