Technology is not a challenge for rural applicants to Army jobs: Official

The new recruitment procedure of junior commissioned officers, and other ranks in the Indian army – with introduction of an online common entrance exam – is not a technological challenge for applicants from the rural belts, with a massive outreach effort and assistance in place, a senior officer said in Kolkata on Monday.

Unlike the recruitment practice, so far, that had the candidates follow a physical–medical tests, followed by a written exam, before being selected for training, the new procedure begins with an online test, and is followed by a physical and medical tests.

The online registration on the army’s website that began on February 16, will continue till March 15. From the next recruiting year – 2023-24, candidates with 10th standard, and ITI-qualified, will also be eligible for applying in the technical category.

Candidates of both – the Agniveer, and the regular cadre – categories will need to appear in the online common entrance exam in the first stage.

As part of its outreach, through teams of army recruitment offices, civil administration and other agencies, efforts are on to spread awareness. In case some assistance is required in terms of registration, while the rural population may not be having mobile phones (or computers), the army offices are there to assist. “They can visit us. We have our own help desk(s), which will help them in entire registration,” Brig GVS Reddy, DDG, RTG, said at a press conference, held at HQ Rtg Zone, Kolkata.

The entire registration process has also been explained through videos in local languages. “We are hopeful that our outreach campaign, which is very rigorous, will be able to reach out to the maximum…,” he said. “The mock tests, available to candidates, offer the same feel as that of the test… We don’t think it’s going to be difficult for candidates, especially from the rural background,” Reddy added.