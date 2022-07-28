Teen boy dies in house collapse in Kerala's Ernakulam

A 13-year-old boy died and his grandfather was injured on Thursday morning after the two-storey house their family lived in collapsed in the Perumbavoor area of Ernakulam district in Kerala.

An officer of Kuruppampady police station, within whose area limits the incident occurred early in the morning, said the child and his grandfather were on the top floor when the house collapsed.

As a result, they both suffered severe injuries which led to the death of the child and the man is presently hospitalised and undergoing treatment, the officer said.

There were 6-7 people in the house at the time, but no one else was injured, he said.

The officer also said the reason for the housing collapse is not yet known and the local authorities, as well as the police, were looking into it.